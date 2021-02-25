Arvin, Rosamond and Wasco clinics now open for COVID-19 vaccinations

(KGET) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Arvin, Wasco and Rosamond are now open to schedule appointments.

The appointments this week will last through Saturday, and starting next week the sites will be open as follows:

Arvin at 414 4th Ave. – Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rosamond at 2500 20th St. West – Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wasco at 1202 Poplar Ave. – Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those currently eligible for vaccination are residents who are healthcare workers, 65 years of age or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services workers, and food and agriculture workers, county officials said. Anyone can register on MyTurn to get notified when they’re eligible to make an appointment for the vaccine.

To make your appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.