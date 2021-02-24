Arvin City Council approves mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Last night, the Arvin City Council made it official: A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to the city.

Council members voted during a meeting on Tuesday night to approve the use of the Arvin Veterans Hall as a site to administer vaccines. The approval comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the building on Monday.

The governor said it will be one of 11 new mobile vaccination sites set to pop up in the Central Valley by the end of this week. Each site is set to administer roughly 420 doses per day.

Arvin leaders said they hope to have the clinic up and running by Friday.