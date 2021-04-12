Around 15% of Kern County population fully vaccinated so far, state data shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Concerning new data shows Kern County still has a long way to go before all residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 140,000 people in Kern are considered fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. That’s just 15 percent of the population, including many people who are considered at-risk for severe disease.

While vaccine supply is growing, the number of new people getting a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine every day is slowly dwindling. Public health officials say this is especially concerning, since everyone 16 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine.

Kern’s daily record for shots given in one day was on March 26. More than 9,300 people received a vaccine on that day. Daily doses have decreased since then, indicating a vast majority of people in Kern are not ready to get the vaccine.