Are students staying on track with e-learning?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County’s public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic school year, but learning will continue at home.

Districts across our county worked hard to make sure students have everything they need to continue their learning, but is it keeping students on track?​

“I have friends who are trying to keep up but then they get behind,” said High School senior Hayleigh Rizo.​

“Sometimes you have more questions than you need to get answered,” said High School senior Mariah Adriano.​

​Rizo and Andriano are seniors at Stockdale High School. ​The girls say they are finding at-home instruction hard to keep up with.​

“I’m taking an AP class, an honors class, so learning at home is not as beneficial as being at school because we don’t have our teachers helping us,” said Rizo.

The rush to bring education home amid the Coronavirus pandemic is not like anything school districts have done before. ​

“We’ve been navigating through some uncharted waters for some time,” said Mary Balow, Kern County Superintendent of schools. “In fact, in my time, I’m 57, I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire life.”​

Within weeks, school districts have put together lesson packets and online programs for students to learn from home. ​As expected, basic technical issues have emerged.

“In our estimates, we feel that 40 percent of students in our districts had a connectivity issue or lacked a device,” said Barlow.​

In response, the superintendent of schools has worked closely with school districts to make sure those students get what they need. ​

This week school buses equipped with WiFi were parked in neighborhoods across our county.

WiFi was also made available in parking lots of all public schools, libraries and county buildings. And, Chromebooks were distributed to students who didn’t have a device at home. ​

But amid all this, how is the actual learning going?​

“It’s difficult to track that now,” said Barlow. “There’s no way every student is accelerating or moving at the same pace and for us to access that we would have to be on one learning platform and we’re not. Some students are still on paper packets.”​

Barlow says grading and evaluation of progress is still not something in place across the country due to the fact that every district is using different programs to connect with their students and there are still students without connectivity.​

“If they’re not connecting, they’re not turning on their video or their phone. It’s much more difficult to access where they’re at and give them what they need.,” said Barlow.

Barlow says parents can expect to get more information on grades and graduation in the coming weeks. ​