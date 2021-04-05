Coronavirus
Appointments still available this week at CSUB’s mass vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are still COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for this week at CSUB’s mass vaccination site.

Walk-ins are accepted and appointments can be scheduled using myturn.ca.gov. The site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccines will be administered at the Student Recreation Center at 9001 Stockdale Hwy. Individuals are asked to enter at Don Hart East Drive East.

Beginning today, all Kern County residents 16 years and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

