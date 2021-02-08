Appointments now being accepted for this week’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Kern County Fairgrounds is now accepting appointments for this Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Kern County Public Health said only healthcare workers and those 65 years of age and older are currently eligible for vaccination based on the state’s vaccine plan. To schedule an appointment, call 661-868-0165.

KCPH said residents who have already received their first dose of the vaccine at the fairgrounds will receive a phone call about a week prior to when their second dose is due to schedule an appointment.

The department said those who do not receive a phone call should call 661-321-3000 to schedule an appointment. Patients must bring their vaccination card to their second dose appointment.

Anyone who has misplaced their card can call 661-321-3000 prior to their second dose appointment to have a replacement card created, according to KCPH.

The department said the mass vaccination site is opening services gradually, as doses remain extremely limited. The first phase is walk-up and by appointment only, with the site averaging 600 doses per day.