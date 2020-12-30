Anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases could force local hospitals to decide which patients receive treatment and which do not

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Kern County, testing the ability of local medical facilities to keep up, odds grow that area hospitals may be forced at some point to make some very difficult decisions.

Decisions no doctor ever wants to make: Who may live and who may not. That is the harsh reality of crisis triage.

Medical professionals are sworn to, above all else, do no harm. But what if situations arise where that’s not possible? It’s almost as if COVID-19 has added an asterisk to the Hippocratic Oath

It’s called “crisis standards of care” — policy that guides a hospital’s admission priorities when it is overwhelmed with critical patients. Typically, crisis standards of care come into play only on battlefields or in devastating natural disasters. But today, amid this disaster of another sort, for Kern County hospitals and much of the U.S., it’s on the table now.

Local hospitals, including those in the Dignity family, have drafted a plan — a point system of sorts — that would determine which seriously ill COVID-19 patients are admitted into the ICU and which are turned away.

If it comes to this, those who are most likely to survive with focused medical intervention — based on an array of circumstances including age and level of health — would be given treatment. Those who are less likely — those over age 90, for example, or those with serious pre-existing medical concerns — would be turned away.

Area hospitals are not at this stage — and people like Terri Church, chief nursing officer at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, pray they never are.

“If you have someone that you know is not going to make it,” she said, “and you’ve got someone that you just know is gonna make it. … We really want to make sure that we are giving the resources to the person most likely to make it out of the ICU.”

Hospital officials across the West saw what happened in New York and countries like Italy and determined they couldn’t let that happen here.

Doctors didn’t draft this plan alone. Medical staff from different disciplines — as well as medical ethicists — have all weighed in.

Medical ethicist Christopher Meyers, the former longtime director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics at CSU Bakersfield, says, unlike decisions regarding who gets the vaccine, the importance of one’s job or place in society is not, or ethically speaking should not be, a factor.

“We see the surge coming out of Christmas, and Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa gatherings, followed by New Year’s Eve gatherings, as we expect,” he said. “Then I would be very surprised if we don’t have to go into crisis standards sometime in January. I really hope I’m wrong. I think we need to prepare as if that’s going to happen.”

How does medical staff explain to a patient who must be turned away, or that patient’s family, that this decision has been made, and why? That’s another part of the plan no physician is eager to put into play.

ICU beds throughout the county are full or getting there, and the toll from Christmas gatherings is not yet known. Neither is the toll from New Year’s Eve parties, another high risk tradition that lies dead ahead.

We don’t know if hospitals will have to resort of crisis standards of care — crisis triage — but we should know soon enough.

Has COVID-19 taken the Hippocratic Oath and added an asterisk? That’s a questions we may have to ask ourselves in the next few weeks.