Annual law enforcement memorial services go online amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many organizations change their annual events, bringing them to people at home. The Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office live-streamed their annual memorial service events on their social media pages.

BPD’s Honor Guard and other members of the department took part in the Annual Peace Officer’s Memorial in Downtown Bakersfield to salute and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.

KCSO held its memorial ceremony to honor deputies who died in the line of duty. The KCSO memorial on Norris Road is still open to the public.

Both events were closed off to the public, but residents can watch the ceremonies on the departments’ social media pages.