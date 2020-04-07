Animal Care Center, Animal Control Field Services make service changes due to COVID-19

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center and the city Animal Control Field Services unit have implemented new protocols as part of the ongoing COVID-19 response.

For the ACFS, animal impounds will be limited to stray aggressive animals, stray sick or injured animals, animal cruelty cases requiring immediate medical care and confined strays as necessary.

The city said all licensing renewals should be completed on the city website online licensing module. Call 661-326-3436 for emergency Field Service calls only.

The city said the Animal Care Center located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue is closed to non-essential operations, such as walk-in visitors or other foot traffic with no point of business with the shelter.

All owner and stray surrenders are suspended, unless a dog or cat presents as a public safety risk, severe behavior and/or urgent medical need, according to the city. All Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) surgeries are suspended.

Services that are still being provided by appointment only between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday include lost and found animals, Return to Owner and adoptions.

The city said Return To Owner transfer partners will be allowed to pull animals by appointment with the rescue coordinator.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 661-832-7387, ext. 201. When you arrive for your appointment, please wait in your car and call, after which a staff member will assist you, the city said.