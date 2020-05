BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As businesses begin to reopen, getting back to normal may not be the same. Amtrak’s newest policy will require all customers and staff to wear face masks when traveling in their trains and buses.

Passengers will be denied if they do not wear a masks, but there are exceptions to their new policy.

People can remove their masks if they are sitting in the dining area, private room or if you’re alone or traveling with someone.

You can find out more at AMTRAK’s website.