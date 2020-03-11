Amtrak augmenting cleaning on trains and stations to help prevent coronavirus spread

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amtrak on Wednesday announced it is increasing the frequency of cleaning services on its trains and stations and making more sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available to customers to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Additionally, the railroad service said it is waiving change fees through April 30 to provide customers more flexibility if they need to change plans.

Amtrak has temporarily suspended three trains that operate between New York and Washington because of lower demand and additional schedule changes but continues to operate 300 daily trains.