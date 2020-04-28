America’s Small Business Development Center, Central CA to provide pandemic webinar for local businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Small Business Development Center- Central California will host its seventh weekly pandemic webinar for local businesses to learn the latest information on the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans this week.

“Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis” will be online Wednesday, April 29, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

America’s SBDC said topics will also include the most frequent PPP application questions, how to effectively use PPP or EIDL funds in your business, potential resources for those without a bank, and much more.

If you would like to register online, click here.