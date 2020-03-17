American Kids Sports Center closes early amid new coronavirus guidelines from state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Kids Sports Center had planned to close starting next week due to the coronavirus but has now moved up its timetable.

The center said it is closed as of today until further notice due to new guidelines by the state government and that all activities are also on hold. The AKSC hopes to re-open after 14 days, but said it will hold off on any announcements on a start date until it has a better sense of the situation.

Auto payments that were scheduled for March 23 will be delayed until the 30th, assuming the center will be open on March 31 or in April. If the closure is extended, so will auto pay, according to the AKSC.

When the center comes back, it will complete the rest of the current term members are enrolled in so there is less need for makeups and they can receive their full value.

“We know this is a burden and stress on all of us — your family, our staff, and this small business — but we believe that the sacrifice we are all making will benefit the health of all of us and our community,” the center said in a news release. “We thank you in advance for your support during this difficult time and we will do our best to express our gratitude both during the closing as well as after we reopen.”