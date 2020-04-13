American Jobs Center launches emergency hotline for businesses impacted by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – American Jobs Center launched an emergency hotline for the business community to ask questions regarding their business needs and learn about no cost resources they may qualify for.

If interested, you can reach the response team at (661) 336-6860 or by email at vasquezs@kerncounty.com or covid@bakochamber.com.

Employees who have lost work or have had their hours reduced, are encouraged to apply for Employment Development Department (EDD) Unemployment Insurance (UI).

Visit www.americasjobcenterofkern.com for more information on how to apply for these benefits or to get assistance in connecting to new employment opportunities.