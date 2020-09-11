Alsop expresses frustration with new state COVID-19 guidelines, asks Newsom to “please reconsider”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop called out Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday, arguing his administration is unfairly penalizing Kern County from moving forward to the next tier.

“We’re frustrated, and I think we have a right to be visibly frustrated,” Alsop said at the weekly press briefing. “Governor, Kern County joins other counties in demanding you stop moving goal posts on us.”

Kern County’s COVID rates are improving, and on track to eventually move Kern to a less-restrictive classification, according to Alsop.

“Moving into this tier will allow more of our local businesses to open just a bit wider, and that matters,” he said.

As of Thursday, Kern’s testing positivty rate stood at 7.6 percent, better than the state’s threshold of 8 percent or below. Kern’s COVID case rate stands at 7.7 per 100,000 residents, inching closer to the 7 per 100,000 residents threshold that would allow Kern to move into the next tier.

However, the number of people being tested for COVID in Kern is less than the state average, something with which Alsop said the state took issue.

“In his administration’s announcement to counties — counties that fall below the state average testing rate — will have their case rate numbers artificially inflated as a penalty for people not getting tested,” Alsop continued. While the actual case rate in the Golden Empire stands at 7.76 per 100,000 residents, the state artificially inflated that number 9.2 per 100,000 residents, per Alsop. He argued the latest action is an unnecessary roadblock to re-opening more businesses.

“We don’t know what it is intended to achieve other than to keep our economy locked down the way it is for a longer period of time, keep parents out of work, and children out of the classroom longer.”

Alsop’s message to Newsom was clear: “Please work more closely with us. Please reconsider.”

*KGET reached out to the California Department of Public Health for comment, but did not hear back as of news time. Alsop said he intends to work with other counties in the coming weeks to demand the Newsom administration rethink this.