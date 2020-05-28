All Sequoia Sandwich Co. locations now open for dine-in customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All Sequoia Sandwich Company locations are now open during regular hours to dine-in customers, the company confirmed today.

Sequoia said curbside pickup is also now offered at all Bakersfield locations. Previously, only the Seven Oaks and Rosedale locations were offering the service.

Online ordering and walk-in ordering for takeout will continue to be offered at all locations, the company said. Delivery options remain the same.

“We’re excited to welcome our customers back to the delis for dine-in. For our customers who aren’t quite ready for dine-in, we’ll continuing to offer take-out, curbside and delivery options for the foreseeable future,” said Co-Owner Daniel Shaffer. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of the community — we’re here today because of it.”