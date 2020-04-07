All parks in Kern County to close facilities during Easter weekend

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has announced that all park facilities, including restrooms, will be closed this weekend to discourage Easter gatherings.

The department said the move was made to comply with state and federal orders canceling gatherings of all sizes to avoid COVID-19 transmission. Traditionally, the department said these are two of the busiest days of the year for local parks and attract large crowds of people gathering to celebrate the holiday.

“My concern is that we have not seen the worst of COVID-19 in Kern County and reminding our community that park facilities and amenities are closed and that gatherings within our parks should be discouraged is a necessary measure to reduce the number of people that could be exposed to COVID-19,” said KCPH Director Matt Constantine.

While parks will technically remain open, the department said there are safer ways people can celebrate Easter this year, including video conferences with family and friends, online church services and virtual trips to national parks.