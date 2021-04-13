All Kern County vaccination sites pausing Johnson & Johnson distribution

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health released a statement on Tuesday announcing they’ve informed all Kern County vaccination providers to pause on distributing the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine amid concerns raised by federal officials over blood-clotting issues.

Six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots, according to health officials.

Public Health says they plan to hold on to the distribution of the vaccine until the CDC and FDA give the recommendation to resume.

“CDC has indicated that these adverse events appear to be extremely rare; however, we take the safety of vaccines very seriously,” Public Health said.

The mass vaccination site at CSU Bakersfield will only be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center is also pausing on the J&J vaccine distribution by postponing its vaccine clinics.

CSUB Vaccination Hub

The CSUB vaccination hub will administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 years of age and older. The Hub is open from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments can be made at MyTurn.ca.gov and walk-ins are also available.

Bakersfield College Vaccination Site

BC’s Student Health and Wellness Center is continuing to accept appointments for any clinics distributing the Moderna vaccine and second doses. Appointments and clinics can be found on MyTurn.ca.gov.