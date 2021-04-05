All Kern County residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Kern County Public Health department.

Kern Public Health says the vaccine supply is increasing in the county and they expect to receive more than 39,000 doses of vaccines this week. There have been 316,312 doses administered to Kern County residents as of Sunday. 116,705 or 12.7% of Kern’s population have completed their vaccination series, including 12,883 who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 92,582 people have received one dose of their two-dose series. Approximately 46% of Kern’s 65 and older population is now fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

MyTurn has been updated to allow those 16 and older to schedule appointments now by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling the Kern Public Health Call Center at 661-321-3000.

The Kern County Fairgrounds mass vaccination clinic has open appointments this week Wednesday through Sunday. The vaccines are free and no ID is required.

Statewide, all Californians will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 15.