All adults eligible for COVID-19 boosters

FILE – Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all adults who are fully vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson booster shot was approved for all adults who received the single dose shot back in October.

“CDC ruling not only clarifies eligibility for booster doses, but also provides an opportunity for many vaccinated residents who want the extra layer of protection a booster provides,” says Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health. “Booster doses become especially important as we move into the holiday season, which involves increased gathering and traveling.”

Individuals wanting a COVID-19 booster shot need to be 18 or older and must have had there second dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months ago or two months following their Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot. Individuals eligible for a booster may choose which brand they would like.

The booster shots may give the same or similar side effects experienced with the initial vaccine dose, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.

Adults can sign up for a booster shot at myturn.ca.gov.