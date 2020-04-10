Albertsons requiring customers to wear face coverings to enter store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Albertsons has begun requiring customers to wear face coverings to enter its stores in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Signs posted Friday at the entrance to the Albertsons on Mt. Vernon Avenue say “To Enter This Facility, You Must Have a Face Covering.” 17 News received multiple calls from viewers in Bakersfield and Lake Isabella saying they were turned away from Albertsons stores because they didn’t have a face mask.

Albertsons managers directed calls for comment to the grocery store chain’s corporate office. There was no response as of 3 p.m.

A couple dozen people were in line outside the Mt. Vernon Avenue store around 2 p.m. as a store employee stationed at the front door let one customer in for each customer that left. Albertsons and many other grocery stores, banks and other businesses that remain open have been limiting the number of customers inside the store at one time and asking them to maintain social distancing.