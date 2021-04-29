Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Alarming data shows some areas of Kern with little protection against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Troubling data shows some areas of Kern County with critically low vaccination rates.

The data comes from the California Department of Public Health and ranks vaccination rates by zip code.

The following data is sorted by most vaccinated to least vaccinated zip codes. The data also shows the number of people vaccinated and unvaccinated in each area.

City/TownZip CodePopulationFullyVaccinated Not Vaccinated
Woody932875694.6%523
Kernville9323855386.8%48072
Edison932206561.5%3925
Keene9353132057.5%184136
Los Hills932491,26155.2%696564
Bakersfield9331134,76946.7%16,23718,531
Glennville9322612144.6%5367
Frazier Park932221,38941.7%579809
Bakersfield9331421,97037.7%8,28213,687
Bakersfield9331245,54535%15,94029,604
Bakersfield933019,17934.8%3,1945,984
Bakersfield9330651,99233.1%17,20934,782
Bakersfield9331340,29732.9%13,25727,039
Buttonwillow93206106832.7%349718
Delano9321542,08432.2%13,55128,532
Bakersfield9330945,17931.8%14,36630,812
McFarland9325011,21831.3%3,5117,706
Arvin9320315,16929.7%4,50510,663
Havilah9351872529.5%213511
McKittrick9325116729.3%48118
Wofford Heights932852,21628.7%6351,580
Shafter9326315,80127.3%4,31311,487
Lake Isabella932405,22825.2%1,3173,910
Bakersfield9330435,50824.7%8,77026,737
Oildale9330840,91024.3%9,94130,968
Bakersfield9330760,11723.8%14,30745,809
Lamont9324111,49723.8%2,7368,760
Bodfish932051,57623.2%3651,210
Bakersfield9330525,72723%5,91719,809
Wasco9328021,49622.7%4,87916,616
Tehachapi9356127,98921.6%6,04521,943
Porterville935271,28421.3%2731,010
Frazier Park932254,14921%8713,277
Rosamond9356015,76719.4%3,05812,708
Ridgecrest9355525,83718.2%4,70221,134
Mojave935013,89716.7%6503,246
Weldon932831,96416.6%3261,637
Taft9326813,40715.9%2,13111,275
Onyx9325567114.3%95575
Tupman9327611414%1598
Derby Acres9322436113.6%49311
Cal City9350511,12113.4%1,4909,630
Edwards935232,23411.5%2561,977
Maricopa932522,10310.2%2141,888
Data updated on Apr. 28

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News