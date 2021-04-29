Alarming data shows some areas of Kern with little protection against COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Troubling data shows some areas of Kern County with critically low vaccination rates.
The data comes from the California Department of Public Health and ranks vaccination rates by zip code.
The following data is sorted by most vaccinated to least vaccinated zip codes. The data also shows the number of people vaccinated and unvaccinated in each area.
|City/Town
|Zip Code
|Population
|Fully
|Vaccinated
|Not Vaccinated
|Woody
|93287
|56
|94.6%
|52
|3
|Kernville
|93238
|553
|86.8%
|480
|72
|Edison
|93220
|65
|61.5%
|39
|25
|Keene
|93531
|320
|57.5%
|184
|136
|Los Hills
|93249
|1,261
|55.2%
|696
|564
|Bakersfield
|93311
|34,769
|46.7%
|16,237
|18,531
|Glennville
|93226
|121
|44.6%
|53
|67
|Frazier Park
|93222
|1,389
|41.7%
|579
|809
|Bakersfield
|93314
|21,970
|37.7%
|8,282
|13,687
|Bakersfield
|93312
|45,545
|35%
|15,940
|29,604
|Bakersfield
|93301
|9,179
|34.8%
|3,194
|5,984
|Bakersfield
|93306
|51,992
|33.1%
|17,209
|34,782
|Bakersfield
|93313
|40,297
|32.9%
|13,257
|27,039
|Buttonwillow
|93206
|1068
|32.7%
|349
|718
|Delano
|93215
|42,084
|32.2%
|13,551
|28,532
|Bakersfield
|93309
|45,179
|31.8%
|14,366
|30,812
|McFarland
|93250
|11,218
|31.3%
|3,511
|7,706
|Arvin
|93203
|15,169
|29.7%
|4,505
|10,663
|Havilah
|93518
|725
|29.5%
|213
|511
|McKittrick
|93251
|167
|29.3%
|48
|118
|Wofford Heights
|93285
|2,216
|28.7%
|635
|1,580
|Shafter
|93263
|15,801
|27.3%
|4,313
|11,487
|Lake Isabella
|93240
|5,228
|25.2%
|1,317
|3,910
|Bakersfield
|93304
|35,508
|24.7%
|8,770
|26,737
|Oildale
|93308
|40,910
|24.3%
|9,941
|30,968
|Bakersfield
|93307
|60,117
|23.8%
|14,307
|45,809
|Lamont
|93241
|11,497
|23.8%
|2,736
|8,760
|Bodfish
|93205
|1,576
|23.2%
|365
|1,210
|Bakersfield
|93305
|25,727
|23%
|5,917
|19,809
|Wasco
|93280
|21,496
|22.7%
|4,879
|16,616
|Tehachapi
|93561
|27,989
|21.6%
|6,045
|21,943
|Porterville
|93527
|1,284
|21.3%
|273
|1,010
|Frazier Park
|93225
|4,149
|21%
|871
|3,277
|Rosamond
|93560
|15,767
|19.4%
|3,058
|12,708
|Ridgecrest
|93555
|25,837
|18.2%
|4,702
|21,134
|Mojave
|93501
|3,897
|16.7%
|650
|3,246
|Weldon
|93283
|1,964
|16.6%
|326
|1,637
|Taft
|93268
|13,407
|15.9%
|2,131
|11,275
|Onyx
|93255
|671
|14.3%
|95
|575
|Tupman
|93276
|114
|14%
|15
|98
|Derby Acres
|93224
|361
|13.6%
|49
|311
|Cal City
|93505
|11,121
|13.4%
|1,490
|9,630
|Edwards
|93523
|2,234
|11.5%
|256
|1,977
|Maricopa
|93252
|2,103
|10.2%
|214
|1,888