Alano Club hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alano Club will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will take place from noon-3 p.m. at its facility at 1001 34th St. The clinic is open to everyone 12 years old and up. If under 18, participants must complete a parent consent form.

To register for the clinic, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 661-326-5512. 

