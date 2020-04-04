Airlines reduce flights at Meadows Field Airport due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Airports announced on Friday that United and American Airlines are reducing their flights at Meadows Field Airport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the department, there will only be one departure each day to San Francisco, Texas and Colorado in April and May. While that’s not a change for San Francisco, the airport had been making two daily departures in March to both Colorado and Texas.

There will be four flights weekly to Phoenix in April and May, a large reduction from three flights daily in March.

The county said the new changes won’t take effect immediately but instead will be gradually added over the next week or so.