Adventist Health’s new mobile clinic bringing COVID-19 vaccines, health care to Kern County communities

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) – Adventist Health has launched a new mobile clinic that will bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural and underserved communities in Kern County.

Thanks to a $200,000 donation from Chevron, the mobile unit will not only provide access to COVID-19 vaccines but will also provide basic health care, screenings, check-ups and immunizations to residents in rural communities.

“COVID-19 brought to light the importance of well-being and access to services,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County Care Delivery. “Our community deserves quality, compassionate care – no matter where they live in Kern County.”

The goal of the mobile clinic is to provide easier access to health care for rural and remote communities where lack of transportation, food insecurity, poverty and lack of health insurance are significant barriers.

“Chevron is honored to partner with Adventist Health to expand access to health services for underserved populations in Kern County” said Patty Canessa, public affairs manager for Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit. “We are enthusiastic to see the mobile unit start contributing to the improvement of health and well-being in our communities, which is especially critical as we strive to recover from the pandemic.”