Adventist Health urges community to avoid large gatherings during Labor Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is urging the community to avoid large gatherings during Labor Day weekend in an effort to prevent a spike in the spread of COVID-19. Adventist Health Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi Valley, along with hospital leaders in the Northern San Joaquin Valley all urge the message. They note the timing of the holiday is important because it is right before the traditional fall flu season.

Dr. Ronald Reynoso, Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi, says they know people want to get together over the long weekend, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to gather safely.

“We know from previous holiday weekends during the pandemic there has been an increased spread of COVID-19 following large groups of family and friend gatherings,” said Dr. Reynoso.

Adventist Health says contact tracing and hospital data confirm the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up following other holidays, such as, Fourth of July. Local healthcare leaders hope that won’t happen again this upcoming weekend.

Dr. David Butler, President of Adventist Health Delano, says it is important for individuals to act responsibly to prevent another surge.

“Each of us has the power to help avoid another sharp increase in cases. Just stay away from large gatherings and use healthy practices,” said Dr. Butler.

Adventist Health says they are bracing for a flu surge while also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. A high rate of spread of both viruses can strain supply chains for personal protective equipment. Due to the similarities in common symptoms, an increase in individuals sick with either disease will also stretch the already-limited COVID-19 testing capacity.