Adventist Health to launch its first virtual hospital amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Adventist Health has announced a plan to supplement care capacity by using virtual technology to safety treat hundred of additional patients in their homes due to COVID-19.

Their first virtual hospital, Adventist Health Hospital@Home will begin admitting their patients on May 11.

“Adventist Health has been exploring this approach to help us transform care,” said Adventist Health President Bill Wing. “When the state initially projected dramatic shortages of inpatient beds and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a call for all providers to expand capacity, Adventist Health seized the opportunity to deploy Adventist Health Hospital@Home powered by Medically Home® to meet the needs of the moment.”

This new model also holds the promise of long-term improvements for patients and their care, since the virtual hospital model will reshape the way acute care is delivered to the system’s communities, said Adventist Health.

In the immediate term, Adventist Health Hospital@Home will provide 150 beds.

