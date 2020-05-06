Breaking News
Kern Public Health releases COVID-19 case details including zip codes, sex and race/ethinicity.
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Adventist Health to launch its first virtual hospital amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Adventist Health has announced a plan to supplement care capacity by using virtual technology to safety treat hundred of additional patients in their homes due to COVID-19.

Their first virtual hospital, Adventist Health Hospital@Home will begin admitting their patients on May 11.

“Adventist Health has been exploring this approach to help us transform care,” said Adventist Health President Bill Wing. “When the state initially projected dramatic shortages of inpatient beds and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a call for all providers to expand capacity, Adventist Health seized the opportunity to deploy Adventist Health Hospital@Home powered by Medically Home® to meet the needs of the moment.”

This new model also holds the promise of long-term improvements for patients and their care, since the virtual hospital model will reshape the way acute care is delivered to the system’s communities, said Adventist Health.

In the immediate term, Adventist Health Hospital@Home will provide 150 beds.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News