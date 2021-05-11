Coronavirus
Adventist Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in McFarland on Thursday.

The free clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at McFarland Junior High School, 405 Mast Ave., Adventist said in a release.

To make an appointment, call 661-771-8400 (English) or 661-525-5900 (Spanish).

Kern County remains in the orange tier.

Public Health reports 49 new cases in Kern.

The Bakersfield City School District has announced it is planning for full in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

