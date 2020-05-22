Coronavirus
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley providing free COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley has announced it will be providing free COVID-19 testing to residents starting Tuesday.

The testing site is located at 1100 Magellan Dr. Services will be available by appointment only Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 661-771-8775.

The hospital said Kern County covers the costs associated with the testing. The service will be available for free to all Kern County residents. No insurance or pre-authorization required.

