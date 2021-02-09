Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley launching mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents in the rural parts of Kern County will soon have easier access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

During its Tuesday morning meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a $300,000 agreement with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley to launch a mobile vaccination clinic that will serve east Kern communities such as Mojave, California City, Rosamond and Boron.

The clinic will be up and running as of Feb. 15 and will operate seven days a week. The clinic is estimated to be able to provide about 80 vaccinations a day or 560 per week, according to the county. The clinic will be in place through May 31.

While the clinic will focus on east Kern Communities, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said it could serve other communities in the county.

Alsop also said doses will not come from the county’s vaccine supply from the state. Instead, they will come from Adventist Health’s own allocation.

“They are a multi-county agency — they receive their own direct supply from the state, and they are bringing that supply to bear in this agreement with the county, so they’re actually adding to our available supply,” he said. “This agreement actually increases the number of doses that we have available to us to distribute to residents here in Kern.”

To schedule an appointment with the mobile clinic, call 661-771-8400 or visit Adventist Health’s appointment portal.