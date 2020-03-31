Adventist Health shares pictures of rooftop prayer ceremony for National Doctors’ Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hospital leaders at Adventist Health Bakersfield shared images of a scaled down prayer ceremony it held on its rooftop to celebrate National Doctors’ Day.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Adventist Health needed to cancel its original plan to celebrate its doctors.

Instead, they gathered on the hospital’s roof — at appropriate social distance — and prayed for the doctors, nurses, staff, patients and the entire world as it faces the COVID-19 health crisis.

Photo: Adventist Health Bakersfield

“Praying is a critical part of what we do and who we are, and with today as National Doctors’ Day,” Adventist Health President Sharlet Briggs said in a statement. “We decided to gather on our rooftop and lift up in prayer our physicians as well as our patients, staff, community, nation and the world. It’s our way of bringing that true constant into our work – the power of prayer.”