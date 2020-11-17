Adventist Health, Kaiser Permanente, Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding testing event Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Delano is partnering with Kaiser Permanente and the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force for a drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.

The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Robert F. Kennedy High School in Delano. The organizations are encouraging flu shots as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it’s likely the flu viruses and COVID-19 will both be spreading this winter. According to Adventist Health, free flu shots will be offered to those six months are older while supplies last.

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force will provide COVID-19 testing. Appointments are not required. According to the task force, patients will not need to leave their vehicles in most cases. After completing a simplified screening process, a staff member will administer the flu shot or do the COVID-19 test. All staff members will be wearing masks and taking precautions to keep participants safe.