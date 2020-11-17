Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Adventist Health, Kaiser Permanente, Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding testing event Thursday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Delano is partnering with Kaiser Permanente and the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force for a drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.

The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Robert F. Kennedy High School in Delano. The organizations are encouraging flu shots as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it’s likely the flu viruses and COVID-19 will both be spreading this winter. According to Adventist Health, free flu shots will be offered to those six months are older while supplies last.

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force will provide COVID-19 testing. Appointments are not required. According to the task force, patients will not need to leave their vehicles in most cases. After completing a simplified screening process, a staff member will administer the flu shot or do the COVID-19 test. All staff members will be wearing masks and taking precautions to keep participants safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News