Adventist Health joins #MaskUp campaign with nation’s top hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is joining the nation’s top hospitals to encourage everyone in Kern County to #MaskUp.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points to recent studies that show how face masks successfully limit the spread of COVID-19. Wearing face masks protects the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates and by preventing exposure of those around the wearer.

Dr. Ronald Reynoso, Chief Medical Officer, said that it’s critically important for Kern County to protect the community by wearing masks.

“People we love in our community are falling sick and dying due to the coronavirus. Let’s all do our part and wear masks to protect each other,” said Dr. Reynoso.

As of Nov. 19, Kern has seen 37,630 positive COVID-19 cases and 437 people have lost their lives. Hospital administrators fear healthcare facilities will face shortages of healthy caregivers if cases continue to increase. This has already happen in parts of the county. More than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus.

The #MaskUp campaign message reads, “As the top nationally ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”

In addition to masking, the CDC suggests to social distance and limit the amount of time around non-household contacts.

For further information about masking guidelines visit the CDC website.