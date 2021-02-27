Adventist Health hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccination site Sunday in Frazier Park

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible residents Sunday in Frazier Park.

Kern Public Health said Adventist Health’s mobile clinic is accepting walk-up visitors looking for a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

The clinic takes place at the Frazier Park Community Center at 3081 Park Drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

People who are eligible are people in California’s Phase 1A and 1B and people who are 65 years old and older.

You can find more information on the coronavirus vaccine and look for vaccine providers at Kern County Public Health’s Vaccinate Kern website.