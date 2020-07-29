Adventist Health hospitals get emergency field units, supplies from international organization

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The International Medical Corps is providing emergency medical field units, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.

The field unit for the Tehachapi hospital was set up today while the Bakersfield hospital is set to get theirs on Wednesday. The IMC said the units will enable the hospitals to expand triage and treatment space, improve patient flow and keep COVID-19 patients separated from other patients.

The IMC said hospitals can potentially treat hundreds of extra patients per day with the field units, which can include patient beds, medical examination supplies, portable sinks, power, lighting and HVAC units.

The hospitals will use their field units to conduct screening, testing and treatment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Bakersfield unit will be incorporated as part of the hospital’s triage process just outside the Emergency Department, separating patients who are symptomatic from those who are not.

At Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, the field unit now provides overflow space for non-COVID patients.

The IMC is a humanitarian aid organization working to increase capacity at overburdened hospitals and long-term care facilities throughout the US. In addition, it has provided PPE and other medical supplies and equipment to facilities and municipalities across the country.