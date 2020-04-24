Adventist Health holding virtual race this weekend benefiting families affected by COVID-19

The Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation is kicking off its three-day first Tough as Nails Kern Kwarantine 2×4 Ultra Race tonight.

Through the virtual race, held April 24-26, people can run or walk from anywhere in the world, including on your treadmill, in your backyard or even on your balcony at home. The race is free, but the foundation is asking for donations to benefit families affected by COVID-19.

“So many people in our community are struggling through this quarantine, whether it’s the individuals who are directly fighting the coronavirus, or those who are just going a little stir-crazy at home. We want to find ways to help,” said AHBF President Beatris Espericueta Sanders. “For me, running has always provided a healthy outlet to work through issues I’m facing. We hope this race can provide that same outlet for others, and bring our community together.”

Runners must complete two miles every four hours for a 48-hour period. That means at least four of the two-mile runs will take place sometime between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., testing competitors not just physically but mentally.

The race totals 24 miles over two days and is based on inspirational speaker and retired Navy SEAL David Goggins’ 4x4x48 challenge that has become an annual viral challenge.

Unlike conventional races, competitors won’t be mailed bibs. Instead, race organizers are asking competitors to get creative and make their own. The best homemade bib will receive a prize.

Aside from finisher prizes and best bibs, organizers will also award prizes for other things, such as most socially distant and most socially present on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (hashtag Kern2x4 and #GetFitKern).

Donations will go toward helping families struggling with COVID-19, the foundation said, including buying groceries and covering transportation and lodging costs.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3cH6c9Z.