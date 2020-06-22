Adventist Health donates 500 masks to Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield donated 500 masks to the Bakersfield Homeless Center today.

The masks were donated after the center said last week that it was in need of more masks in order to be compliant with the state’s new mandate requiring masks to be used at all times when social distancing is not an option.

“Every shelter is going to require people if they’re not in their rooms to wear masks, so this makes it possible,” said Center CEO Louis Gill.

Gill said it just took one post on social media before Adventist Health approached them about donating.

Gill said the donation will go a long way in making sure everyone has a mask, as the center now has enough masks for everyone to wear even when they need to wash used ones.

A GoFundMe account has also been created to raise money to pay for supplies that will help the center support the homeless amid the pandemic. As of Monday afternoon, the effort had raised $265 after launching two days ago.