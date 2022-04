BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health has disbanded its COVID-19 Incident Command Center due to the drop in cases and hospitalizations throughout the county.

The center’s operations ended Friday, officials said in a news release. It was used for operations, planning and logistics for more than two years, sharing information with Adventist Health hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi.

Guidelines related to California Department of Health requirements will remain in place.