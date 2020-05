DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Delano Reional Medical Center is partnering with the county to provide free COVID-19 testing.

Services began this week and are available by appointment only. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 661-721-5380. The facility is located at 1205 Garces Highway, Suite 101.