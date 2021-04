DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Delano is providing free vaccinations this Saturday, April 10 for individuals 18 years and older.

Vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or while supplies last, and will be administered in the main hospital parking lot located at 1401 Garces Hwy.

Please look for the white canopies in the parking lot upon arrival.

To schedule an appointment, call 661-525-5900 or click here.