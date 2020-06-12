Adventist Health, county offering free COVID-19 testing to Lamont residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and Kern County say they are teaming up to provide free COVID-19 testing to Lamont residents beginning Monday.
In a statement, Adventist Health said the free tests are available by appointment only at the Lamont Public Library located at 8304 Segrue Road.
You can call and schedule an appointment at 661-869-6018. Appointment times are available Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
No insurance is required, Adventist Health says.