Adventist Health, county offering free COVID-19 testing to Lamont residents

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and Kern County say they are teaming up to provide free COVID-19 testing to Lamont residents beginning Monday.

In a statement, Adventist Health said the free tests are available by appointment only at the Lamont Public Library located at 8304 Segrue Road.

You can call and schedule an appointment at 661-869-6018. Appointment times are available Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No insurance is required, Adventist Health says.

