Adventist Health Bakersfield nurses get free ice cream to celebrate National Nurses Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Night shift nurses at Adventist Health Bakersfield were treated to free ice cream to celebrate National Nurses Week.

Anacapa Engineering and Design, a local firm, sponsored the ice cream social Friday night.

“Right now I think we can all agree there are some really challenging things going on right now, so even if we can bring to medical professionals for five minutes, it’s worth the effort and time,” Kaylene Rossi of Anacapa said.

Rossi says the sweetest part of the evening was seeing the staff line up and ready to enjoy a small token of their appreciation for all the hard work front line workers do every day.

