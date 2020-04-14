Adventist Health Bakersfield foundation to host 48-hour virtual endurance race to benefit families affected by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Adventist Health Bakersfield foundation is kicking off a virtual race to benefit families who are affected by COVID-19.

The Tough as Nails Kern Kwarantine 2×4 Ultra Race will be between April 24-26.

The virtual race is free, and the foundation is asking for donations to benefit families affected by COVID-19.

“So many people in our community are struggling through this quarantine, whether it’s the individuals who are directly fighting the coronavirus, or those who are just going a little stir-crazy at home. We want to find ways to help,” says Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation President Beatris Espericueta

Sanders.

You can run, walk anywhere in the world. Runners must complete 2 miles every

four hours for a 48-hour period. That means at least four of the 2-mile runs will take place sometime between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., testing competitors not just physically, but mentally.

For more information or to sign up, click here.