Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation to donate face masks to Omni Family Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation has announced they will donate ‘thank-you’ face masks to Omni Family Health Wednesday afternoon.

The foundation team asked for the community’s help to make cloth masks for frontline staff, first responders and received more than 10,000 donations of homemade masks. Their goal was to bring 5,000 face masks into the facility, according to the foundation.

Omni Family Health is in need of masks that can be given to people coming into their clinics, and the Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation wanted to help with donating face masks.

“These homemade cloth masks will be offered to other people coming into Omni facilities – visitors or family members of patients, for example – who may not have a mask of their own,” said the foundation team.

Both the Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation team and Omni Family Health will meet in front of the Omni Family Health clinic at 1701 Stine Road for the ‘thank-you’ masks donation.