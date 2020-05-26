Adventist Health acquires stake in Prestige Ameritech to expand domestic PPE production

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health has partnered with Premier Inc to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks.

In addition to the equity investment, Adventist Health said it will purchase a portion of all masks they use annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, inclusive of a three-year renewal option, to bulk up domestic Personal Protective Equipment production.

Adventist said PPE products are overwhelmingly sourced overseas, with approximately 80 percent coming from China and Southeast Asia.

The risks associated with this reliance on Asia came into focus earlier this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, closing nation borders and preventing U.S. access to supplies, triggering widespread shortages of products needed to protect healthcare workers.

In contrast, Adventist Health said Prestige Ameritech represents a primarily domestic supply chain, drawing raw materials and production capabilities from the United States.

“Overreliance on foreign manufacturers is a key reason why we’ve had concerns about the consistency of available PPE supplies at care sites across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Adventist Health Chief Business Officer John Beaman. “With this long-term agreement, Adventist Health is breaking that cycle to fund domestic alternatives. Not only does this create more diversity in the supply chain, it also helps ensure that our workforce has the supplies they need to stay safe, healthy and able to provide quality care for the patients that count on us.”

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.