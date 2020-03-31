Additional relief granted for small business taxpayers

Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporters question during a news conference to update the state’s response to the coronavirus at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newsom announced the closure of all state parking lots to discourage people from congregating at the state beaches and other public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration is giving small businesses an additional three months to file returns and pay taxes administered by the department.

The move, made in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order to expand tax relief, also gives all businesses an extra 60 days to file claims for refund from the department or to appeal a decision to the Office of Tax Appeals.

The extension for a tax return or tax payment applies to any business filing a return for less than $1 million in tax.

“This expands on the relief previously granted to small businesses, giving them an extra 90 days to file and pay any business taxes and fees administered by CDTFA without incurring any penalties or interest,” Director Nick Maduros said in a news release.

Additional information on the relief offered can be found at www.cdtfa.ca.gov/services/covid19.htm.