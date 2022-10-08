BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — American Fabrication added 88 new names to its public COVID-19 memorial during a ceremony Saturday. Friends and family of those lost to COVID-19 gathered for the event.

Kevin Russell, owner of American Fabrication, created the memorial about year ago as a reminder of those lost to COVID-19.

“It just hits you inside,” Kevin Russell the owner of American Fabrication said. “This is only 20% of the people in Kern County that have passed away.”

The memorial had 507 names. This new addition brings 88 new ones increasing the total to a little less than 600.

“It makes me feel so good and it’s so saddening,” Russell said. “I wish I could bring everyone back. I don’t know. It’s always a tough Saturday.”

Family and friends laid flowers at the memorial. One even brought a balloon.

“My best friend’s name is John Wayne Millington,” Anthony Alderete a COVID-19 memorial attendee said. “He went by Johnny Wayne. Lost him just a little over a year ago.

Many people at the event said the biggest thing they felt was gratitude towards Russel.

“This memorial is a great tribute to him and all of Kern County residents who lost someone to COVID-19,” Alderete said. “We can’t thank American Fabrication enough for memorializing my best friend and all the family members here.”

American Fabrication plans to add even more names and might change the design of the third wall to fit them even more in.