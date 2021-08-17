Additional 200 names to be unveiled on local COVID-19 memorial Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The memorial outside the American Fabrication business honoring Kern County lives lost to COVID-19 continues to grow. The company is set to unveil a new list of names on Saturday.

The memorial was first unveiled in May at 4940 Gilmore Ave. in Rosedale. The memorial currently has 320 names of men and women who lost their battles with COVID-19 over the last year listed. American Fabrication owner Kevin Russell says he will display an additional 200 names that were added to the center wall of the memorial. Russell and his employees created the three-wall structure after months of planning and hard work.

More than 1,400 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Kern County.

American Fabrication says they are still asking for submissions. If you’d like the name of your lost loved one to be added to the memorial, email Michelle Bettis at MJLBettis@gmail.com.