Actor Sean Penn helps open COVID-19 testing program at Prado Center

In this April 9, 2020 photo, actor and activist Sean Penn, founder of the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), stands outside a CORE coronavirus testing site at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, Calif. The Oscar winner’s disaster relief organization has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the city’s fire department to safely distribute free drive-through COVID-19 test sites for those with qualifying symptoms. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two-time Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn was in Bakersfield Monday morning to help open one of the county’s three COVID-19 testing sites at the Richard Prado Senior Center in east Bakersfield.

Penn is representing his Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping deliver medical aid and other services to communities affected by crisis. For the past several weeks CORE has been focused on the dangers that the coronavirus pandemic has created specifically for the elderly and poor.

The new community-based testing center came in coordination with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, according to Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez. Appointments can be scheduled using Verily’s online appointment system.

Penn and his associates with CORE were encouraging low-income residents of the city to step up and be tested for the coronavirus.

Penn’s organization was born out of the response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which killed more than 200,000 people. Penn has maintained that it is the always most vulnerable, the elderly, and the poor who are at the greatest risk and the last to recover.