Actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This Jan. 21, 2018 file photo shows actor-director Idris Elba at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Elba confirmed in a Vanity Fair cover article that he will not be the next James Bond. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Actor Idris Elba announced Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Twitter video, Elba updates his fans and says so far he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

He also urges people to heed the warning from officials and stay home.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Last week actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita announced they had tested positive for coronavirus and were being treated in Australia.